The Pretty Little Liars Get Transformed Into Comic Book Characters

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

The Liars have officially received the comic book treatment — well, kind of. Pretty Little Liars showrunner and creator I. Marlene King is helping us live in our PLL fantasy world a little bit longer by sharing fan art that transformed the Liars into their awesome ink-and-paper counterparts.

In the drawing, Aria (Lucy Hale), Emily (Shay Mitchell), Hanna (Ashley Benson), Spencer (Troian Bellisario), and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) reunite as a group, and from the look of their skeptical/confused/concerned faces, this may be depicting a time before A.D.'s reveal... or not. King captioned the pic "Pretty Little Marvel PLL's", fueling the fandom fire even more. The Liars as mystery-solving superheroes? Yes, please.

What a splAsh pAge!

Hopefully fans won't be subsisting on static art alone for long. King and Pretty Little Liars author Sara Shepard are working together on a promised spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, based on Shepard's other book, The Perfectionists. It's unclear how the two stories will be connected, but we do know that show alums Pieterse and Janel Parrish are set to reprise their roles as Alison and Mona in the new series.

However, since the premiere of The Perfectionists is yet-to-be announced, King has been giving us regular holiday treats on her Instagram. Days earlier she posted A's ominous Christmas wish from the Season 5 Christmas episode, and she continues to post her favorite memories from the show interspersed among her new Instagram memories.