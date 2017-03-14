Nick Jonas And Jack Black Threw Every Special Effect Into Their Jumanji Music Video

YouTube

Remember when we told you Nick Jonas and Jack Black wrote a theme song for Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle? Well, they’ve now given that bonkers tune a suitably wild music video that may be more action-packed than the actual movie itself.

In a meta twist, the video begins with Jonas and Black debuting the vid for their co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. They’re all psyched to see the finished product, which turns out to be two minutes of hilariously dramatic footage involving wind machines, special effects, animals, explosions, piggyback rides, and air guitars. It's wild stuff.

Naturally, everyone’s a little dumbfounded by Jonas and Black’s creation, and only Hart has the courage to say what everyone’s thinking: “That was shit.” Even The Rock — who was anticipating “Grammy-level shit” — had to agree.

Jonas, meanwhile, called his Jumanji theme some of his “finest songwriting work” to date, so — who knows? — maybe it’ll give him his second Golden Globe nomination. At the very least, we’ll keep this in mind for the 2018 VMAs, Nick.