Challenge Parents: Cory Wharton And Cheyenne Floyd Reveal They Share A Daughter

'God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton'

Challenge players Cory Wharton and Cheyenne Floyd shared some big news this past weekend: The Rivals 3 alums are parents to a daughter!

"I’ve been off of social media for a while now... for many reasons," the Battle of the Bloodlines and Invasion of the Champions finalist captioned the family image above with Cheyenne and Ryder. "Most importantly God has given me the biggest blessing in my life, my daughter Ryder K Wharton. I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to co-parenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie !!!"

1/2 of Team Princess, who welcomed her mini-me in April, shared the same photograph with her little clan and added, "Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising mooch as co parents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us."

And following the announcement, Ryder's dad spoke with MTV News about the outpouring of support.

"Thank you to everybody for sending all your positive vibes, and words of encouragement," Cory said. "The amount of support that you guys have shown me is through the roof.

Next up: Christmas!

"I’m flying Cheyenne and Ryder to Grand Rapids, Michigan to meet my family for the first time on December 20th," Cory revealed about his holiday plans. "I’m excited for everyone to meet Ryder. I will be live on my Instagram and Cheyenne is going to be Vlogging our trip."

Offer your well-wishes to Cory, Cheyenne and Ryder -- and be sure to catch the MTV papa on The Challenge: Vendettas premiering on January 2 at 9/8c!