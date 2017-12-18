Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Gives An Update On The Future Of The Band

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Ever since Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington's death in July, the surviving members have made a point to carry on Bennington's spirit. They organized a concert, Linkin Park and Friends: Celebrate Life in Honor of Chester Bennington, in late October that saw musicians from across genres gather to pay tribute, and their "One More Light" video doubled as a retrospective highlighting Bennington's unique, powerful vocal contributions to the band.

As they've been commemorating their fallen band member, the remaining LP members have also been very transparent with their fans about the future of the band. When they threw a recent listening party for their new One More Light Live album, co-leader Mike Shinoda told fans on Twitter he had to leave early because "it's hard for me to listen to Chester's voice for that long."

And Shinoda gave another update on a Bennington-less Linkin Park via Instagram Live recently where he stated in no uncertain terms that a hologram version of Bennington — the kind used to bring back Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson for live settings — is completely off the table.

"Can we not do a holographic Chester?" Shinoda said, as transcribed by Alternative Nation. "I can't even wrap my head around the idea of a holographic Chester. I've actually heard other people outside the band suggest that, and there's absolutely no way. I cannot fuck with that."

Shinoda later continued, "I can’t do a hologram Chester, you guys. That would be the worst. For any of you guys who have lost a loved one, best friend, family member: Can you imagine having a hologram of them? Awful. I can't do it. I don't know what we're going to do, but we'll figure it out eventually."

Watch the "One More Light" music video, an ode to Bennington, below.