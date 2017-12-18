Fifth Harmony Casually Threw A Bathroom Dance Party

John Parra/Getty

Bathroom stalls are hardly an ideal backdrop, but Fifth Harmony didn't let a less-than-sexy setting stop them from breaking it down at Y100's Jingle Ball in Miami Sunday night (December 17). Onstage, your girls treated fans to a glamorous performance of "Work From Home," "Down," "He Like That," and more hit songs.

But behind the scenes, 5H's show-stopping moves continued in the loo. To say goodbye to their last show of 2017, they spontaneously transformed a bathroom into their own personal dance floor.

I see you, Ally Brooke, taking it "Down" to the floor. The only Harmonizer missing from this priceless clip is Normani Kordei, who's filming it all go down and — luckily for us! — sharing it on her Instagram Story.

Between releasing their self-titled third album — their first LP since Camila Cabello's departure in December 2016 — and taking home the Best Pop Video award at the MTV Video Music Awards, it's been a big year for 5H. To hear more about their 2017, including their obsession with Christmas music and recent collaboration with Pitbull, watch the MTV News interview below.