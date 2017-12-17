Offset's Heavy Birthday Chain Gets A 'WOO!' Of Approval From Ric Flair

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Offset loves iconic wrestler Ric Flair so much that he's immortalized him in a few bars with Migos, but he's taking his adoration one step further by rocking new bling that pays homage to Nature Boy — and Flair is thrilled about that.

For his 26th birthday, Offset received some insane presents, including a Rolls-Royce Wraith from fiancée Cardi B and a blinding, diamond-encrusted pendant of Flair extending his arms in all of their feathered cape-clad glory.

All the pics from his birthday party feature the piece, and the attention definitely caught the eye of its inspiration shortly afterwards.

If that isn't the strongest confirmation ever that this was an A+ birthday gift, we don't know what is. Happy birthday, Offset!