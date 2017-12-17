Chris McKay/WireImage

Halsey Is Kicking Off 2018 By Literally Making One Of Her Dreams Come True

Most people set about making their New Year's resolutions reality by the third week of January (if they don't give up, like, three hours into 2018.)

But Halsey? She's making one of her dreams a reality and knocking out a massive career accomplishment in the process.

Saturday Night Live is set to return on January 18, 2018, and she'll be the first musical guest to ring in the new year. She's never performed on the late night show before, and to do so serves as a rite of passage she's all too happy to make happen.

She's just a little stoked about it, as you can see by the number of caps and exclamation points in that Instagram post. We are, too. Congrats, Halsey. Can't wait to see what you bring to SNL on January 18.