Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

North And Saint Are Too Cool For The Camera In The Latest Kardashian-West Family Pic

We're getting closer to Christmas, which means we're getting closer to the release of the Kardashian's annual Christmas card. Kim Kardashian has been posting glimpses of 2017's card, and the Kardashian kids feature prominently in nearly every shot.

Well, except this one: Kanye West finally made his full-on debut in the photo series, but North and Saint seem to be chill to the point of not impressed with posing for photos in the latest pic.

Maybe they're just tiny pros at this point, given how much they're photographed and how comfortable they are in front of the camera. North is hiding behind her sleeve, and Saint is distracted by something out of the frame — likely his cousins, who have been having a blast and goofing off in the other photos the family has shared.

Even if it's on the calmer, camera-shy side, this Kardashian-West portrait has the family of four (and soon to be five!) looking adorable in their matching white-and-denim ensembles.