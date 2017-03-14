Chance The Rapper Teases New Christmas Mixtape With A Hilariously Cheesy Ad

Getty Images

Last year, Chance the Rapper and Jeremih blessed us with Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, a collaborative mixtape that they unceremoniously dropped on Soundcloud for our collective cheer. This year, the Chicago stars are back at it with a deluxe edition of the project that features new songs — and a couple special guests.

On Friday (December 15), Chance took to Twitter and Instagram to share a video teaser for the project, writing, “Me and @jeremih quietly made a free chicago christmas soundcloud project last year and it was so fun we just ran it back.”

In true creative fashion, the vid’s styled like one of those cheesy CD commercials from the ‘90s. A scrolling tracklist reveals the new songs in store — with titles like “Big Kid Again,” “Down With Dat,” and “For Auntie” — while the two jam in a studio that’s decked out with lights, wreaths, and stockings. But they’re not alone — Common and Master of None star Lena Waithe also make appearances, with Chance revealing that the two played “new drums on every track on this project.”

The expanded edition of Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, featuring “a gang of new altxmas bangerz,” hits streaming services next week (just in time for some last-minute festive cheer!).