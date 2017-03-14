MTV News

Nick Jonas And Kevin Hart Can Identify The Rock's Body Parts Better Than Anyone

While shooting Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the cast got to know each other very well. Actually, maybe a little too well, as evidenced by a little game we like to call "Rock Recognition."

At the film's red carpet premiere in Los Angeles, MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz challenged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, and Jack Black to identify close-up shots of The Rock's magnificently toned body parts.

Whereas Jonas took a competitive approach, giving quick, one-word reactions to each photo, Gillan was a little more reserved, responding to one questionable photo by asking, "Do I wanna know what that is?" Black, meanwhile, took great pride in each correct answer. "I know that bulge," Black bragged. "I know those veins!"

Each of the stars managed to ID at least one of the obscure photos, but it was Hart who really thrived during the game. "Way to make me look like a stalker to D.J.," Hart joked after Horowitz pointed out the comedian's exceptional knowledge of his co-star's bod.

Test your knowledge of The Rock's anatomy by playing along during the clip above! Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters on Wednesday, December 20.