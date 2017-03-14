Special Delivery: These MTV Babies Made Their Grand Entrance In 2017

Heidi Montag's Instagram

As the year comes to a close, a group of MTV stars have extra reason to celebrate: In 2017, they welcomed brand-new babies. A special mention for the Hills baby boom and FOUR Teen Mom 2 munchkins!

In honor of these precious infants and their proud parents, we're looking back at the kiddos' early snapshots and their folks' sweet tributes to their offspring. Check out the photographs below, stay with MTV News for updates on the babies' growth and keep up with MTV News for other impending arrivals in the network fam!