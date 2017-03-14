Zendaya And Zac Efron Sing And Dance And Disrupt Traffic With James Corden

Timothy Kuratek/CBS via Getty Images

James Corden brought Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Hugh Jackman back together for one more musical hoorah ahead of The Greatest Showman's release in Crosswalk: The Musical, a clip that aired on The Late Late Show on December 14.

Corden, who has produced a few other Crosswalk: The Musical shows before, brought the production to Broadway for the first time ever and staged the revue just outside The Late Show's Ed Sullivan Theater on 53rd Street in New York City.

The clip shows a rocky start behind the scenes, with Corden tearing up a list of song suggestions Jackman and Efron put together, Zendaya comparing the late night host's directing style to that in Dance Moms, and Corden exclusively referring to Jackman as "Huge."

Come the day of the show, all those problems disappeared, minus Efron's concern that this was "not the best way to do a musical or cross the street," a mugging that Zendaya said they "did absolutely nothing about," and a brief, yet heated, spat between Corden and Jackman.

To the delight of waiting drivers, the ensemble nailed their first performance of "New York, New York" from On the Town and followed it up with Guys and Dolls' "Sit Down, You're Rocking The Boat." Next, Jackman, Zendaya, and Efron reprised their The Greatest Showman roles and Corden appeared as the Bearded Lady for a rendition of "The Greatest Show," and the group ended with a provocative grand finale of Irene Cara's "Fame" from the musical of the same name.

Watch the clip above to prepare yourself for The Greatest Showman, which hits theaters on Wednesday, December 20.