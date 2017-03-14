The 7 Weirdest Things We Learned About Eminem’s Revival

Getty Images

Eminem's Revival is a chaotic trip into the mind of one of rap's greatest stars and enigmas.

Throughout its 77 minutes, Revival exposes Eminem in various shades of politically defiant, horny, and vulnerable. Thematically, the name of the album could represent Em's personal need to breathe new life into these various attributes that have set his music apart in a single project. The Detroit rapper has a lot of stans to please, and it sounds like Eminem is well aware of the challenge at hand on his first studio album since 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2.

In the lead-up before the album's release on December 15, many of the project's contributors — including collaborator Ed Sheeran and producers Rick Rubin and Denaun Porter — described how they helped Eminem realize his vision, all weighing in on what it takes to create the cultural behemoth of an Eminem album. Here are some of the stories, tidbits, and Easter eggs that give context to Mathers' latest creative offering.