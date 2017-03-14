12 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Questions We Need Answered Immediately

So... Rey's parents were total nobodies?

During an emotional exchange between Rey and Kylo Ren, the truth about her parentage is revealed: Rey's parents weren't Skywalkers or Palpatines or Kenobis — they were poor, drunk nobodies from Jakku. Chances are you've either going to love this reveal — or absolutely hate it. Some might even choose to remain in a state of denial until Episode IX. But it makes sense.

The question of Rey's parentage has been lingering since the scavenger was first introduced in The Force Awakens. In fact, when MTV News caught up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy earlier this year, she said Rey's parentage was "integral" to the Star Wars saga. And it is. What could be more inspiring than a scrappy nobody from Jakku realizing her full potential and harnessing her power to save the galaxy? Not every hero needs a destiny to fulfill; some can create their own.

The film reestablishes the Force as an ubiquitous energy field that "surrounds us and penetrates us," binding the galaxy together just as Obi-Wan Kenobi once described. This of course subverts the prequels' idea that a living organism's midi-chlorian count is the only gauge of Force-sensitivity. The Force can manifest in anybody.

And for all you naysayers, as Kylo Ren himself said, "You have to break with the past. Kill it, if you have to."