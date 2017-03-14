JB Lacroix/ WireImage + Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

'Backseat' is just the beginning of this major collaborative mixtape

Christmas Came Early With This Gift Of A Carly Rae Jepsen And Charli XCX Track

Charli XCX teased the potential drop of a star-studded mixtape just days ago, and that's no longer a hypothetical project, but a fact — and with a Carly Rae Jepsen collaboration we'll be playing on repeat well into 2018, too.

Pop 2 is here, and with it comes their escapist, woozy slow jam, "Backseat," which has the pop stars switching verses as they lose themselves in the comforting haze of a synthy dreamscape.

"Backseat" is one of Pop 2's 10 tracks; Tove Lo, CupCakKe, MØ, and Caroline Polachek are just a handful of the talents featured on Charli's latest recorded output.

As Charli wants Pop 2 to soundtrack every one of your emotional urges and one to "PARTY HARD AND DANCE AND CRY AND SCREAM" along to, it's only fitting that she taps such an incredible lineup to support her on her mission.

Listen to Pop 2 in full below.