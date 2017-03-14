2 Chainz Wants To Put Coal In Walmart's Stocking Because They're Selling Dabbing Santa Sweaters

Paras Griffin / Contributor

It looks like all 2 Chainz wants for Christmas is for Walmart to stop selling a version of his dabbing Santa sweater.

The Atlanta rapper took the multinational retail corporation to task via Instagram for allegedly selling a sweater that is very similar to the one he popularized.

"Oooh nooo someone please tell Walmart that they didn't get permission to use this patent or likeness in anyway," said 2 Chainz. "We use this sweater this time of year to spread togetherness and also give back to those who are less fortunate or not able to provide for their families at the time 🙏🏿"

In an interview with Forbes, 2 Chainz revealed that the dabbing Santa sweaters made seven figures and that a portion of the proceeds went to his T.R.U. Foundation.

"I’ve had a foundation for some time," said Chainz. "My girl and I, we’ve been trying to figure out a way to be active within the community. This was a great way to do it. We made close to $2 million in revenue."

According to their website, the T.R.U. Foundation's mission is "promoting balanced, respectful and enriched relationships and aim to create life changing moments and help build a positive outcome for our young generation."

If you're interested in buying dabbing Santa merchandise make sure to buy it directly from 2 Chainz's website. (Added bonus: The sweaters are on sale and your dollars spent are going to a good cause.)