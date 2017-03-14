Getty Images

Ariana Grande Is Back In The Studio, And She Has The Video To Prove It

Thursday (December 14) marks 573 days since Ariana Grande released her last album, and if you ask us, that’s far too long. Thankfully, the 24-year-old is hard at work recording #AG4, as she recently confirmed for thirsty fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Grande posted a blurry pic she stumbled across on a fan account that allegedly showed her laying down a track. “I’m pretty sure dis is very old or fake. If u wanted confirmation I’ve been working why didn’t you just ask,” she wrote. She then generously followed up with a 100 percent legit photo and video from a recent studio session.

Although there’s no sound in the video, it’s safe to assume Grande’s working on some prime material for her Dangerous Woman follow-up. After all, Pharrell recently teased her new music with WWD, saying, “The Ariana Grande stuff is pretty amazing. The things that she has to say on this album, it’s pretty next-level.”

Grande’s next release will mark her first new music since the tragic bombing at her Manchester concert in May. In a September interview with Billboard, she explained why she was so keen to get back into the studio after her difficult year.

“It’s been very challenging for all of us involved. So it would be nice to really hold my loved ones close for a little while, stay home for a little bit,” she said. “But knowing me, I’m going to be in the studio because I love it, and I want to create. I started an album already a year ago, over a year ago, but I want to keep creating, and it’s not done yet. So I’m going to take my sweet ass time, so I’ll be rested and ready to go again as soon as possible.”

Sounds like that time is coming very, very soon. Get excited, Arianators!