Khalid’s Ex Sends Him Straight To Voicemail In ‘Saved’ Video

After convincing his crush to drop a pin for him in breakout hit “Location,” Khalid’s a lot less lucky in the new video for “Saved.”

The American Teen single comes to life with a David Hedmen-directed visual that starts with Khalid’s ex (played by model Duckie Thot) sending him straight to voicemail. From there, we see isolated images of him roaming the streets and brooding on the beach in Mexico, interspersed with flashbacks from happier times with his old flame. “I’ll keep your number saved ‘cause I hope one day you’ll get the sense to call me / I’m hoping that you’ll say you’re missing me the way I’m missing you,” he sings with his signature pensive but grooving flair.

Apparently, no one’s played him Dua Lipa’s ex-blasting “New Rules” because the clip ends with him picking up the phone once again, for one more try (yep, that’s what we all tell ourselves).

Khalid’s new video comes on the heels of his exciting Grammy nominations — the 19-year-old is up for five awards at the ceremony, which airs in January. In the meantime, find out why he’s one of the year’s biggest breakout stars.