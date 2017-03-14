Orion Pictures

The First Every Day Trailer Will Change How You See Love

The first official trailer for Every Day offers a new twist on finding Prince Charming — or Princess Charming, or just Person Charming.

Based on David Levithan's best-selling YA novel of the same name, Every Day is the love story of 16-year-old Rhiannon (Angourie Rice) and A — and that's pretty much where everything that's typical of love stories ends.

As stated in the trailer, A identifies themself as "someone who wakes up in a different body every day." The only rules for who A may be on any given day is they will always be someone who is their same age, they will be near the previous person, and they will never embody the same person twice. Race, gender identity, or any other defining traits are irrelevant.

In the trailer, we see A convince Rhiannon that, yes, this is their reality, and it's kind of beautiful because, as A puts it, they "know what makes each person different, and what makes everyone the same."

Throughout the course of the film, A passes through 16 bodies, including Rhiannon's boyfriend Justin (Justice Smith), and Rhiannon falls deeper in love with their soul, completely seeing past physicality. Once Rhiannon understands A's way of life, every person A embodies makes Rhiannon swoon.

Debby Ryan also appears in the film as Jolene, Rhiannon's older sister and confidante. Every Day hits theaters Friday, February 23.