Stating The Obvious: A Lot Of People Miss Barack Obama

And that includes Fabolous and the 'Wild 'N Out' crew

President Trump often gets attention on Wild 'N Out, and now his predecessor is in the spotlight on the long-running MTV series.

In a sneak peek from tonight's episode, guest Fabolous and his fellow crew members are tasked during R and Beef to generate a tune about missing someone.

"We all had somebody who we should have appreciated more, so this song is dedicated to him," Chico Bean begins, as seen in the clip above.

From there, he and the rest of the Black Team launch into a tune about the former Commander in Chief. Hear the catchy tune in its entirety by watching the video, and don't miss the Fabolous installment tonight at 11/10c!