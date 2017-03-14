And he did it with -- wait for it -- a Keyshia Cole song

Nick Cannon Just Admitted How He Really Feels About Mariah Carey

Heartbreak and love are core themes in Keyshia Cole's chart-topping tracks. And when the singer takes the Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N Out stage this week, her tunes will play a key part in the series' Plead the Fifth segment.

"Which one of [Keyshia's] hits would you say best describes how you feel about Mariah Carey now?" Jess Hilarious poses to the host.

The options: "I Should Have Cheated," "I Just Want It To Be Over" and "I Don't Love You No More."

Does Nick pick a tune to describe his ex-wife -- or does he decline to answer? Watch the clip to find out, and don't miss the entire Wild 'N Out installment this Thursday at 11/10c!