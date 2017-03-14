Please Appreciate Justin Bieber's Interpretative Dance To Ed Sheeran's 'Perfect'

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Beyoncé may have blessed Ed Sheeran's "Perfect" with a new interpretation of the track, but Justin Bieber just blessed it with a new interpretative dance.

(Or an acrobatic attempt at one, at least.)

Bieber decided to bust out his best moves, which apparently involve a somersault, to the ballad off Sheeran's ÷. Practice makes perfect. He's determined to improve his dancing with the help of the guy who kind of sort of accidentally whacked him in the face with a golf club that one time.

Maybe "Become an exquisite dancer" is at the top of Bieber's 2018 New Years resolutions, or maybe he just really loves "Perfect" and wanted to express his appreciation through the majesty of dance.

Whatever it is, props to Bieber for trying something new and recording his fledgling choreography for the rest of us to enjoy. (And additional points to somersaulting on a hardwood floor without a mat, because that's definitely not the comfiest way to do that.)