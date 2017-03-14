Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Don't tell your art history teacher about this tweak on a Michelangelo classic

Ryan Reynolds Knows What Heaven Looks Like, And It Involves Deadpool And Cable

The ceiling of the Vatican's Sistine Chapel is one of the most revered works of art on the planet, and has been for centuries — and it just got a Deadpool makeover in an extremely unholy way.

Ryan Reynolds is gearing up for the drop of Deadpool 2, which introduces Josh Brolin's Cable to the MCU along with plenty of expletives and curse words you never knew existed, probably! To celebrate, he posted an image of Deadpool and Cable reimagined as God and Man — or as Michelangelo's interpretation of the genesis of mankind, anyway.

Here's Michelangelo's "The Creation of Adam" from the Sistine Chapel's ceiling...

...And here's the Deadpoolification of it.

Deadpool 2 opens in theaters June 1, so get ready for more Deadpool/Cable action in your feeds in the meantime — Reynolds will surely be sharing more snippets of these characters he's so excited about in the months to come.