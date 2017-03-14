Sia And Maddie Ziegler Get New Wigs For Their Holiday Performance

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Sia's latest collaboration with Maddie Ziegler is a literal gift.

On Wednesday (December 13), the show-stopping duo visited The Ellen Show to perform "Snowman" off the singer's recent Everyday Is Christmas album. As MTV News previously noted, Ziegler trades her usual blonde wig for red-and-green curls in the LP's cover art. On Ellen, that festive wig is in the spotlight once more.

As Ziegler puts a Christmas spin on her famous dance moves, Sia stands in the back, singing her butt — or in this case, wrapping paper — off. This choreography involves so many literal presents; Santa Claus has some competition.

Sia prefers to stay out of the spotlight, so for years, Ziegler's been making her music come alive onstage and in her music videos. Earlier this month, the "Chandelier" singer responded to criticism that she's been passing her "damaging" fame onto 15-year-old Ziegler.

"I do check in with Maddie weekly about whether she wants this," Sia tweeted, "and assure her if she ever wants it to stop it stops. It's a conversation we should all be having. Not just myself but all directors, stage parents and agents."

Until then, please keep giving us songs to rock around the Christmas tree to.