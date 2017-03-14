Definitive Proof That Finn Wolfhard Ruled 2017

Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

He may only be 14, but Finn Wolfhard is the newly crowned King of 2017. When he's not practicing his Motown grooves and High School Musical moves, Wolfhard fills his time by starring in the most-searched movies and TV shows. Don't believe us? Well, now there's proof.

According to Google's Year in Search, his two major projects this year — Stranger Things and It — were the globally most-searched TV show and movie, respectively, of the year.

The newly released data reveals that in the TV category, Stranger Things beat out popular hits 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, and Riverdale for the top spot. On the show, Wolfhard plays Mike Wheeler, one of the kids central to defeating the supernatural creatures lurking beneath Hawkins, Indiana in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, It defeated Wonder Woman, Beauty and the Beast, and Thor: Ragnorok in its category. In the remake of the 1990 film, based on Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name, Wolfhard plays a member of another group of '80s kids trying to defeat a kid-hunting, shapeshifting clown.

In addition to these two noteworthy successes, Stranger Things recently snagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series — Drama, and Wolfhard was also nominated for a SAG Award alongside his cast for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.

The young actor is already setting himself up for an equally successful 2018. Wolfhard was just cast in the upcoming movie The Turning, adapted from Henry James's novella The Turn of the Screw. He'll star alongside Blade Runner 2049's Mackenzie Davis in the haunted house film, which begins production next year. His band, Calpurnia, also just recorded their debut EP, so expect that to drop some time in the new year.