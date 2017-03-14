Getty Images

Selena Gomez’s Birthday Message For Taylor Swift Is What Friendship Is All About

Happy Taylor Swift’s birthday, everyone!

Wednesday (December 13) marks the Reputation singer’s 28th birthday, and Swifties the world over are celebrating in joyous fashion. Among them is one of Swift’s longtime BFFs Selena Gomez, who posted a tribute so utterly touching, it’ll give you all the warm fuzzies.

“I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!),” Gomez wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a silent video of her and Swift smiling and making silly faces.

She continued, “Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift.”

Honest, heartfelt, silly... if that doesn’t check all the boxes for an A+ birthday ‘gram, then I don’t know what does.

Not to be outdone, fellow Swift squad members Karlie Kloss and Lily Aldridge also gave sweet shout-outs to Tay — see their posts below.