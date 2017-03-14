SZA, Actual Angel, Adds Shimmering Strings To ‘Supermodel’: Watch

Getty Images

SZA fans, your girl has done it again: She’s blessed us with yet another late-night performance that only makes her storybook year more magical.

On Tuesday night (December 12), TDE’s First Lady stopped by The Tonight Show (for the third time this year alone) to perform “Supermodel.” Dressed in money-printed overalls, and with her mom and dad watching from the audience, SZA gave the track a fresh spin by adding an entire string section to the mix. The result is a shimmering rendition that makes “Supermodel” feel larger than life. Sigh... what an angel.

SZA’s latest performance comes after she graced the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend. There, she debuted a previously unheard verse of “Love Galore” and tapped an all-woman choir to assist on “The Weekend.” Consider it further proof of why she’s so deserving of those five Grammy nominations.

For more “Supermodel” dreaminess, see SZA break down the CTRL track during her MTV News interview below.