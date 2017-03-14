Riverdale Meets Charlie Brown In This Hilariously Goth Parody

YouTube

“Our town presents itself like so many other small towns: safe, decent, innocent. Get closer, though, and you start to see the shadows underneath.” No, that’s not another one of Jughead’s gloomy intros to an episode of Riverdale. Instead, it’s the beginning of Peanuts, a hilarious parody of the hit CW series starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Tonight Show host stars as — who else? — Charlie Brown in the spot-on re-imagination, which puts the Peanuts gang at the center of a foggy mystery. No, Charlie Brown still doesn’t kick the football, but he has bigger problems at hand: no one wants to hear his music, the fall formal is coming up, he’s having an affair with his teacher, and Marcy and Peppermint Patty found Linus’s dead body in the pumpkin patch! Good grief!

By clip’s end, Charlie Brown and the whole gang ditch the over-the-top melodrama and dance along to the beloved Peanuts theme song. That’s just when the real Riverdale cast — KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Cole Sprouse, and Camila Mendes — swing by to mock their moves (and take a little dig at Archie’s music).