Getty

Camila Cabello, Justin Bieber, And More Take You Across The Globe In New Mash-Up

Pack your bags, because DJ Earworm's new video takes you on quite the journey. Every year, he jam-packs 25 hit songs into a massive compilation, titled the "United State of Pop." This year's mash-up, "How We Do It," includes some of Hollywood's biggest names, from Kendrick Lamar to Taylor Swift to The Chainsmokers, but the lyrics reference places far beyond Tinseltown.

In fact, the opening line — "This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico," from Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's inescapable "Despacito" — sets the tone for the whole video, which soon transports you to Camila Cabello's "Havana."

Earworm's annual mash-ups rack up millions of views and, despite being called the "United State of Pop," bridge the border between musical genres. However, 2017's mash-up noticeably excludes some of the industry's biggest artists: Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Drake, Fifth Harmony, The Weeknd, and more of your faves.

So how, exactly, does Earworm decide which songs make the cut? He simply picks the top 25 songs on Billboard's year-end Hot 100 chart. Even though the magazine's critics named Gomez's "Bad Liar" as the No. 1 song of year, it didn't make that particular chart, so it's not included in Earworm's work. Womp, womp. ("It Ain't Me," her collab with Kygo, came in at No. 27. So close!)

