Nick Jonas Heads Into The Bullring For His New 'Home' Video

Nick Jonas may have "Welcome to the Jungle" stuck in his head, but another major movie he's involved with is premiering this Friday — and with it comes a heartfelt song and a compelling visual to match it.

Ferdinand the Bull opens a week before Jumanji does, with Ferdinand debuting December 15 and Jumanji swinging into theaters on December 20. As such, Jonas has a very, very busy few days before him, though he's taken a break from the Jumanji premiere circuit to share a few words about his music video for "Home," which he penned for the animated feature about a bull that loves flowers way more than it loves fighting.

In "Home," Jonas picks up a classical guitar, and he's joined by a group of people who come from "all different walks of life" and ages, including a couple of flourishing flamenco dancers, and they all dance together in the final measures of the track.

