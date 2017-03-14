The 12 Days of Challenge Christmas

Hang up the stockings, break out the eggnog and let’s get down to business.

The sad truth: Very few Challenge fans will see a gift that stacks up to the Dirty Thirty grand prize — which amounted to $450,000 apiece for Jordan and Camila — this holiday season. Still, there’s plenty reason to be merry.

While carolers typically defer to “Oh Holy Night” or “Jingle Bells” to celebrate Santa’s looming flight around the globe, we at MTV decided to put a spin on another classic, “The 12 Days of Christmas.” The song typically paints pictures of maids-a-milking and geese-a-laying (man, this thing has not aged well). But why settle for those when, instead of “Five goooooolden riiiiings,” you can belt out “Five steaaaamy fliiiiiiings”?

Below, we’ve compiled a brand new collection of verses that’ll pair perfectly with your tinsel and punch. Take a pass, memorize it as best you can and consider busting it out at Christmas Eve services! And be sure to keep watching Champs vs. Stars every Tuesday at 10/9c -- and the brand-new season of The Challenge: Vendettas premieres on January 2.

On the first day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

A banana in a pear tree (FRUIT LOVES COMPANY, OK?!)

On the second day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the third day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the fourth day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Four Calling-Outs (V THAT “DIRTY THIRTY” MOVE WAS SNEAKY AF!!!)

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the fifth day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the sixth day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Six Aneesa slayings

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the seventh day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Seven Sarahs swimming

Six Aneesa slayings

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the eighth day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Eight players puking

Seven Sarahs swimming

Six Aneesa slayings

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the ninth day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Nine Nanys dancing

Eight players puking

Seven Sarahs swimming

Six Aneesa slayings

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the tenth day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Ten Jordans leaping

Nine Nanys dancing

Eight players puking

Seven Sarahs swimming

Six Aneesa slayings

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the eleventh day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Eleven finalists hiking

Ten Jordans leaping

Nine Nanys dancing

Eight players puking

Seven Sarahs swimming

Six Aneesa slayings

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree

On the twelfth day of Challenge Christmas, my true love gave to me,

Twelve Rachels running

Eleven finalists hiking

Ten Jordans leaping

Nine Nanys dancing

Eight players puking

Seven Sarahs swimming

Six Aneesa slayings

Five steamy flings

Four Calling-Outs

Three Derrick wins

Two tumble-downs

And a banana in a pear tree