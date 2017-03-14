G-Eazy And Halsey Literally Made Sparks Fly At Their Latest Performance

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC

When G-Eazy and Halsey took the stage Tuesday night (December 12) on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, things got heated — literally. Sparks flew as they performed their new collaboration, "Him & I," which the rapper recently called a "Bonnie and Clyde" love song.

"That's a star-crossed lovers song, that's a crazy in love, like, we would kill for each other, we would die for each other kind of thing," G-Eazy previously told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson. His third album, The Beautiful & Damned, arrives this Friday (December 15).

Judging from his PDA-filled, ride-or-die relationship with Halsey, he's come a long way since his "Me, Myself & I" days. Watch this unstoppable couple light up the night:

G-Eazy and Halsey have made a habit of kissing onstage, and this steamy performance continues that swoon-worthy tradition.

"She's a really special person," G-Eazy says about his girl in the interview below. "A really beautiful person, a really beautiful artist, and she just sounds good on everything. I'm just obsessed with her." Same, dude. Same.