Harry Styles Saved The Day When James Corden's Wife Went Into Labor

James Corden had a great excuse for skipping a taping of The Late Late Show — and he had a great understudy, too, as Harry Styles totally stepped in last-minute to help out with hosting in the middle of an emergency.

James and his wife, Jules, welcomed their third child — a baby girl! — into the world on December 12, and the late-night host asked Harry to helm the desk in his absence. Before he went into the studio, he stopped by to greet the happy parents and meet the baby at the hospital, and he told the Late Late Show audience that the littlest Corden looks a lot like her dad, "if only because James looks like a giant baby."

He also addressed his and James's brief smooch in his opening monologue: "Over the past 24 hours, a lot of people have been talking about the kiss James and I shared on last night's Christmas Carpool Karaoke. I'd like to the opportunity to announce that we will also be having a baby."

He then proceeded to ... talk about a bunch of dogs wearing sunglasses, flail and gesture emphatically enough to entice musical responses from the Late Late Show band, laughed at a bunch of his own jokes, and interviewed Owen Wilson, Jane Krakowski, and Joel Edgarton, who got on famously with the pop star. (It turns out Harry and Jane's son have a lot in common, in that they both are huge fans of Elf on a Shelf.)

Harry's got a busy 2018 ahead what with a globe-trotting world tour on the docket, but hey — if the music thing doesn't work out, he can always return to TV!