Kendrick Lamar Reveals That He Got His First Call From Dr. Dre In A Chili's

Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Pam Beesly from The Office and Kendrick Lamar might have more in common than you think. Dunder Mifflin's receptionist and Kung-Fu Kenny each had life-changing moments within the hallowed halls of America's favorite grill & bar — Chili's. In an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Kendrick described his first call from Dr. Dre.

"Me and my boy Ali, we was eating at Chili's," said Kendrick. "I'll never forget it. We was eating at Chili's and we got a call like, 'Yo, Dr. Dre likes your music.' And we was like, 'Yo, who the fuck is this on the phone?' Get outta here man. We hung up...We might have blown it. Another call came in from somebody else. Then another call came in from somebody else like, 'Yo, they trying to reach out and figure out who you with.'"

Kendrick continues the story revealing what his first meeting with the legendary producer was like.

"The first time was the moment I knew I've arrived, because I'm not on meeting," said Lamar. "Its not an introduction. He plays a beat and say write to it. I want to see. I want to see if this really you.'"

In 2013, Kendrick sat down with Sway Calloway and discussed Dr. Dre's involvement in the creation of good kid, m.A.A.d. city.

Handed it to Dre as is — the same way you here it on this album. When I handed it to him the initial plan was to back go into the studio and we vibe together and you know he do the crazy Dre beats and I rock over at least six of those and we choose from em. Moment I handed it in I think we going into the studio he's like, 'What you doin'? You're done'...It threw me for a loop.

During the interview Kendrick Lamar, also discusses what it was like meeting Prince and working with Taylor Swift on the remix for "Bad Blood." You can listen to snippets from the rest of the episode below.

via GIPHY/NBC/NBCU