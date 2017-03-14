Getty Images

SZA And Chance The Rapper Need To Go On Tour Together After This Performance

Last night (December 11), SZA took the Irving Plaza crowd back to 2014. Chance the Rapper surprised the New York City crowd as he graced the stage to perform his verse on "Child's Play," from SZA's project Z. Bathed in purple light, Chance rips into his performance as SZA dances with glee.

The TDE songstress is in the midst of a stellar year. SZA is nominated for five Grammys and revealed to MTV News correspondent Meredith Graves, what it feels like to be recognized for her album Ctrl.

"Definitely, all sounds like science fiction anyway," SZA said. "Five sounds like science fiction. One sounds like science fiction. Even like being considered is so bizarre. It's like weirder than science."

SZA shows no signs of slowing down. She recently killed her SNL performance and sang an unreleased verse from her song "Love Galore" in place of Travis Scott's feature. While SZA proves she can destroy any song or performance without a rapper present, we still hope Chance and her will get back into the studio soon. While we're at it, Chano and SZA please throw in a joint tour.