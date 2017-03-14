Liam Payne Boldly Admits He Can Do Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' Dance

Christopher Polk/Getty

One Direction weren't exactly known for their choreography, but Liam Payne is using their hiatus to bust out his smoothest moves. With singles like "Strip That Down" and the Zedd-featuring "Get Low," it's about damn time Payne hit the dance floor. Fortunately, he has a new dance coach, JaQuel Knight, to help him out.

Knight famously crafted Beyoncé's iconic "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" dance back in 2008. Under Knight's guidance, Payne says he mastered this same choreography nearly a decade later.

Columbia

"I can do 'Single Ladies' perfectly now,” Payne told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published Tuesday (December 12). Unfortunately, he hasn't given us photographic evidence of this skill yet. Pics or it didn't happen, dude.

In the meantime, please enjoy this mini-1D reunion between Payne and Niall Horan.

Inspired Migos and Lil Uzi Vert, Payne further revealed that his upcoming solo album includes "singing-rapping," something Horan's also casually expressed interest in.

"Honestly, the hardest part of the job for me is waiting for the next song to come out," Payne said.