Big Sean Raps About Rosa Parks, Trump, And Ciroc On The Tonight Show

Getty Images / NBC / Contributor

Big Sean and Metro Boomin's collaboration project Double Or Nothing has finally arrived. Last night (December 11), The Tonight Show audience was gifted with a performance of two songs from the album.

The first track was "Who's Stopping Me," which sees Sean rapping over a smooth sample of “Clarão da Lua” by singer Nazare Pereira. Over the course of the song, he mentions dreaming about smoking a blunt with Rosa Parks and compares a certain part of the human anatomy to Ciroc and coconut. Later, in the performance Big and Boomin switch to the high octane "Savage Time," where Sean defiantly raps, "I'ma take that water from Flint, and I'ma go up there to D.C. / I'ma make the president drink, he wouldn't even let it touch his sink."

In an interview with Billboard, Sean discussed the chemistry him and Metro had while making Double Or Nothing.

“That’s one of the things me and Metro are like-minded on,” said Sean. “Maybe it has something to do with us being from the Midwest. We have that goal of wanting to succeed not just for ourselves, but for everybody who’s listening.”