Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Hear Kendrick Lamar And J. Cole Rap Together For The First Time Since 2013

On December 15, TDE and Dreamville will finally reunite. The most highly anticipated track off Jeezy's new album, Pressure, is "American Dream," featuring Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. Last night (December 12), at the album's listening party, patrons were lucky enough to hear the first taste of what the two cooked up alongside the Atlanta legend.

For seven years, Kendrick and Cole have teased the prospect of a collaboration album. In a 2011 interview with Sway on Mixtape Daily, Cole hinted at a secret project with the Kung-Fu Kenny.

"Me and Kendrick doing a whole, you know, ridiculous thing together," said Cole, "that's going to, you know, tear up the world."

In 2012, Kendrick and Cole appeared on "They Ready" featuring Big K.R.I.T. off DJ Khaled's Kiss The Ring. One year later, the two came together on "Forbidden Fruit" off Cole's Born Sinner. Finally, in 2015 the two released "Black Friday," which saw each rapper rhyming over the other's instrumental — "Alright" and "A Tale of Two Citiez."

"American Dream" from the short clip sounds epically bombastic. We may never get a proper collaboration project from Kendrick and Cole, but moments like this are still rare and appreciated. Thankfully, a legend like Jeezy knew this is what the hip-hop world needed.