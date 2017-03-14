CBS

Harry Styles Gets Into The Holiday Spirit By Kissing James Corden On The Lips

Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, and more are coming to town this holiday season. In a new "Carpool Karaoke" video, released Monday (December 11), your faves join James Corden for a holly-jolly round of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town."

Sure, they're cruising around sunny Los Angeles in sundress weather — Styles even traded his famous Gucci suits for a floral button-down shirt — but they can still pretend it's snowing outside.

In between all the singing, dancing, finger-snapping, and high-fiving, Styles musters up the courage to land a wet one on Corden's lips. Corden's hilarious reaction? "Wow. I did not expect that for Christmas." I think it's safe to say that nobody saw this gift coming.