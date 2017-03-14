Getty Images

He has another baby girl on the way!

The Rock Reveals He’s Going To Be A ‘Big Daddy’ Again

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took a breather from his Jumanji promotional hijinks on Monday (December 11) to reveal some happy news: He has another daughter on the way!

The actor and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, are expecting their second child together. Johnson announced the news on Instagram with a little help from their daughter, Jasmine — in the pic, she sits in front of a Christmas tree and a paper sign reading, “It’s a girl!”

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT’S A GIRL!” Johnson captioned the pic. “@laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis.”

He continued, “And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Johnson, 45, and Hashian, 33, welcomed Jasmine two years ago, in December 2015. The actor is also the proud father to 16-year-old daughter Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Congrats to the happy couple on their ever-growing, estrogen-filled family!