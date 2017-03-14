Sneak Peek: Here's The Very First Look At The Winter Premiere Of Siesta Key

Summer in Siesta Key might be over, but life is just beginning. Dive in to the romance, the parties and...the drama.
The hit MTV docu-soap -- featuring Alex, Kelsey, Chloe, Garrett, Juliette, Brandon, Madisson and some new faces -- is returning on January 15. As Juliette states in the first look below, "paradise isn't always what it seems."
Like controversial figures (WHO is coming in between Bradisson?), a difficult injury (so what exactly happened to Alex?) and exes quarreling (Kelsey and Garrett in familiar territory). Oh, Siesta Key -- you are not always perfect.
But there's more: Watch the entire clip above to get a taste of what's to come in Sarasota, then share what you're most excited to see when new Siesta Key episodes begin on Monday, January 15 at 10/9c!