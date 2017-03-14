Who's The Biggest Challenge Threat In The Vendettas Game?

There's a unanimous pick on the guys' side (and you won't be surprised by it)

As any Challenge competitor knows, it's imperative to take out the biggest threat to your game before he or she can oust you. And before the Vendettas cast dig in to the cutthroat environment (beginning on January 2), some of the gang revealed to MTV News who poses the largest danger to their journey to be atop the sole winner's podium.

Unsurprisingly, a bunch of guys (view the clip to find out who!) name Johnny Bananas as the one to closely watch. But how does the six-time champ (and Real World: Key West alum) feel about the competition?

"Look at these guys," Bananas states in the clip above. "I mean, every guy is more shredded and jacked than the next one."

Meanwhile, Kailah and Britni have the same pick when it comes to the ladies.