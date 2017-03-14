Here's Ed Sheeran Baking 'GingerEd' Cookies — You're Welcome

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Make room for dessert, because Ed Sheeran traded the stage for a kitchen last weekend. At a Spotify event in New York City, Sheeran teamed up with pastry chef Dominique Ansel to treat his most dedicated fans to something delicious. Christmas cookies are a joy to begin with, but they're even more magical when Sheeran whips them up himself and calls them "gingerED" cookies.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Several lucky Sheerios got enjoy these festive cookies while hanging out with Sheeran himself. Of course, this event had a holly-jolly dress code; everyone wore red and green aprons. Sheeran's even boasted the title "Chef Ed," so attendees knew who was really in charge around there.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kevin Mazur/Getty

In a happy coincidence, James Corden recently referred to the ÷ singer as the "gingerbread man" in a Late Late Show sketch. Perhaps this joke foreshadowed Sheeran's scrumptious side hustle. Once the worldwide success of "Shape of You" dies down — more on that in the video below — maybe him and Chrissy Teigen can write a cookbook together.