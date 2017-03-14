Charli XCX's Newest Song Is Pure Crush-Induced Bubbly Elation

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for McDonald's

On Friday, Charli XCX unleashed "Out of My Head," the first taste of her upcoming new mixtape, Pop 2. If you spent all weekend listening to it, you might be getting to the point where you could use a quick breather and where it might be good to throw on something else for a little bit.

Charli XCX knows this, too, which is why on Monday (December 11), she unveiled the second taste of her new project — the one that an impressive roster of guests, including Carly Rae Jepsen and CupcaKKe. This one's called "Unlock It."

Over a glittery, shimmering, electronic beat, Charli delivers the kind of giddiness typically reserved for early crushes. It's bubbly and sweet, far from the blurry regrets that color "Out of My Head."

This one skews closer to the pure elation of "Boys," the video for which featured an appearance from Jay Park (as Spin points out), who has a verse here on "Unlock It." German singer Kim Petras takes a verse too.

I'm pleased to inform you that there's even better news: In only a few short days, you'll have an entire mixtape's worth of new Charli XCX music to listen to ad infinitium. Pop 2 drops on Friday, December 15. "Boys" is not on it, alas — but it seems very likely she's saving it for a proper album. Which is also somehow still even better news.