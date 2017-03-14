Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and more 'Stranger Things' stars congratulate their 'very own hero' after his Golden Globe nomination

Stranger Things ' David Harbour Promises To Do The Hopper Dance If He Wins A Golden Globe

Stranger Things star — and the No. 1 Joe Keery fan on the internet — David Harbour scored his first Golden Globe nomination today (December 11) for best supporting actor in a television series, so you know what that means: It's time to do the Hopper Dance!!! [Cues up Carly Rae Jepsen's "Cut to the Feeling."]

Netflix/Giphy

Since the show's electric first season, Harbour has been an enthusiastic mouthpiece for Stranger Things and its cast. His rousing SAG Awards speech — in which he promised to "punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized" — solidified his place in pop culture and in fans' hearts.

After his morning coffee and contemplation, Harbour penned a thoughtful statement in response to his nomination in his Notes app (where some of the finest and most memorable celebrity statements have been crafted) and posted it to his social media accounts.

"The work I do on [Stranger Things] has been the most satisfying of my career," he wrote, thanking the "writing and directing" of creators Matt and Ross Duffer and producer Shawn Levy. "My co-stars are all so inspired and inspiring to work with on a daily basis, and I surely wouldn't be nominated without the special chemistry I had this past season with Millie, Winona, Finn, Noah, Sean, Paul, and all the rest."

And yes, he promised that if he walks away a winner on Golden Globe night, then fans can anticipate a recreation of his now-iconic Hopper Dance — on stage!!!

Meanwhile, Harbour's co-stars rushed to social media to congratulate their friend and on-set dad/hero/chief. Millie Bobby Brown of course celebrated with a photo of Hopper mid-dance.

Noah Schnapp posted a celebratory message on Instagram, writing, "We are in awe of you every day of filming."

Finn Wolfhard honored Harbour with a simple but sweet message: "Love you David!"

But it was Randy Havens (a.k.a. Hawkins MVP Mr. Clarke), captain of the Curiosity Voyage, who summed up all of our thoughts and feelings oh-so-perfectly.