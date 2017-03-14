Kesha Throws It Back To Ke$ha In New Tour Announcement With Macklemore

Getty

Pack your bags and get ready to relive the "Good Old Days" with Kesha and Macklemore. Next summer, they're hitting the road for a nine-week trek across North America. The tour, titled the Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore, kicks off June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona and wraps August 5 in Tampa, Florida. (If The Adventures of Mary-Kate & Ashley series taught us anything, it's that this moniker guarantees the perfect partners-in-crime.)

The tour trailer, released Monday (December 11), features an impressive set of wheels and no, I'm not talking about Macklemore's beloved rollerblades.

When Macklemore considers ditching his music career for rollerblading, Kesha promptly pulls up in a gold Trans Am, a nod to her 2012 sophomore album, Warrior. (The song "Gold Trans Am" appropriately soundtracks the trailer.) Back then, she went by Ke$ha, a former self that fans still adore.

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore focuses on music from both artists' latest LPs — Kesha's Rainbow and Macklemore's Gemini — but fans will surely appreciate this Warrior reference. Tickets go on sale Friday (December 15), and $1 from each ticket goes towards RAINN (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) and M Plus1 (a racial and social justice organization).