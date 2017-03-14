Cows Maybe Heard Eminem And Ed Sheeran's Collaboration Before Anyone Else

Getty Images

Somewhere there is a group of farm animals ranking Eminem albums. These newly minted Slim Shady fans got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity thanks to Ed Sheeran. In an interview with Billboard, Sheeran described the peculiar place he created his first collaboration with Eminem.

"I was traveling Australia, and Russell Crowe has a house, this big farm," said Sheeran." "He wasn't staying there, but he said, 'When you travel, just use my house.' So I get to this, it's like a huge farm — has a record studio on it, there's like loads of cool stuff, like horses and stuff. And I get an email from Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, and he says, 'We're gonna start putting the album together. Send in any ideas.'"

Sheeran continues to describe his singular vision for "River" and how he accomplished this opportunity in Crowe's recording studio.

"In the back of my head always being like, if I ever work with Eminem I would do... So I had a very clear thing in my head of what I wanted to do. So I used the studio at Russell's house and made this, like, played the drums on it, and then played the guitar, and then recorded the thing, and wrote the chorus, and did the piano on it and then sent it off. And then didn't hear anything back. This was like March 2016."

Fast forward, to 2017 and Ed gets to post his excitement about being featured on an Eminem album to Instagram.

The tracklist for Revival features Alicia Keys, Kehlani, Skylar Grey, X Ambassadors, and P!nk, among others. It is hard to say where Em is going with his ninth studio album, but if "Walk On Water" and "Untouchable" are any indication, we're in for an introspective and political statement from the Detroit rapper.