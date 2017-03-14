Chris Evans Invited A Bullying Victim To The Avengers: Infinity War Premiere

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hey, bullies, take note: Captain America is not on your team, and Chris Evans wants you to know that.

On December 9, a tearful video of a boy named Keaton went viral. Keaton, distraught, recounts what he goes through at school, and how his bullies harass him; he says that they call him names and make fun of his appearance, and they pour milk on him at lunch and shove food in his clothes. It's heartbreaking to watch, and through his tears, he asks a simple question: "Why do you find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them?"

Several actors tried to track down Keaton after they watched the video, including Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp of Stranger Things and Mark Hamill. Evans also sent words of encouragement through Twitter, along with a surprise for Keaton.

It's a heartwarming gesture, and one that's joined by thousands of encouraging sentiments shared across Twitter in the hours following the video's posting. Hailee Steinfeld followed Evans's lead, and invited Keaton to the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere...

...And Cardi B was moved by his message, too.

Keaton managed to offer encouragement to other kids getting bullied before turning away: "People that are different don't need to be criticized about it. It's not their fault. But if you are made fun of, just don't let it bother you. Stay strong, I guess."

Right back at ya, Keaton – you've got tons of people and a superhero or two rooting for you, too.