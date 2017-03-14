The Kardashian Kids Are The Stars Of The Famous Fam's 2017 Christmas Card

Rich Fury/Forum Photos via Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card is a tradition that has Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, Kylie, and the rest of the family decking the halls (and their wardrobes!) each and every year.

While Christmas cards in the past have involved elaborate graphics and stunning formalwear, it looks like 2017 is embracing a super minimalist aesthetic — and it's putting the next generation in the spotlight.

Since December 1, Kim and the rest of her family have been sharing sneak peeks of the Christmas card on social media, the posts serving as puzzle pieces for the final image that we'll hopefully see in full before the holidays arrive.

So far, we've got some darling snapshots of North, Saint, Mason, Penelope, Reign, and little baby Dream, all wearing coordinating white and denim ensembles.

North looks so grown up, but that likely has to do with the tiny humans running around the shoot's blinding white set. Kourt posed with her kids, as did Kim, though Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé have yet to make an appearance in the first ten shots the family's posted in the build-up.

We can't wait to see the final product — which could maybe have a baby bump (or two) on full display.