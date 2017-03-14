Here's Why 'Real Friends' Almost Didn't Make It Onto Camila Cabello's Solo Album

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

She also reveals which new song is 'what falling in love sounds like'

Now that Camila Cabello's solo album has a name and a release date, she's dropping details about her first independent effort and all of the songs that made the cut — and the ones that nearly didn't, too.

After "Havana" and "Never Be The Same" climbed the iTunes charts, Cabello shared some thoughts about two of the singles stuck in peoples' earbuds.

It turns out that "Real Friends" — which aches with homesickness and disillusionment, thanks to the time she spent in L.A. — nearly didn't make it onto Camila due to the last-minute nature of the song's recording, but it's a good thing it did considering it's one of her faves on the record.

As for "Never Be The Same," if you need a musical definition for the beautiful, intense process of falling in love, this will do the trick, as it's all "intoxicating and reckless and feels like flying."

Camila drops January 12, so get ready to fall in love — or at the very least listen to how it sounds to fall in love by blasting "Never Be The Same" on repeat until you can get your hands on the rest of her new tracks.